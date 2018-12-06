Federal Sports Coordination Committee meets today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Sports Coordination Committee is to hold its first meeting at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday (today) to discuss among other things the provincial sports systems and policies.The meeting that will be attended by all the provincial sports ministers will be chaired by Dr Fahmida Mirza, Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC).The agenda include investment and incentivising sports at provincial level.
