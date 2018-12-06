close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
December 6, 2018

Abu Rehan CC win in cricket tourney

Sports

December 6, 2018

KARACHI: Abu Rehan Cricket Club beat Khudadad Gymkhana by five runs in 2nd PCB Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Tournament here at Al-Nadil Al-Burhani Ground.

Abu Rehan CC batted first and put on board 215-10 in 34.3 overs. Akhter Munir was the top scorer with 52 runs. Muhammad Fahim scored 42. Muhammad Mahmood took three wickets for 35 runs, while Syed Mehdi and Murtaza Hasan got two each.Khudadad Gymkhana were bundled out for 210 in 44.3 overs. Saad Ahmed scored 47. Akhter Munir captured three wickets for 49 runs, while Muhammad Asghar picked two for 39.

