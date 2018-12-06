India’s interest rates on hold as growth slows

Mumbai: India´s central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday after Asia´s third-largest economy slowed ahead of elections next year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the benchmark repo rate -- the level at which it lends to commercial banks -- would remain at 6.50 percent.

“The time is apposite to further strengthen domestic macro-economic fundamentals,” the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement following a monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting.

It was the second meeting in a row that the bank has kept borrowing rates stable following two rises this year.

The decision was "consistent with the stance of calibrated tightening of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 percent", the bank said.

India last week reported slowing economic growth, expanding 7.1 percent in the July-to-September quarter, down from 8.2 percent in the previous period.

The decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent was as predicted by 64 of 70 analysts in a poll. The central bank also retained its ‘calibrated tightening’ stance as expected.

All six members of the MPC voted to keep the rates on hold.

“Even as inflation projections have been revised downwards significantly and some of the risks pointed out in the last resolution have been mitigated, especially of crude oil prices, several uncertainties still cloud the inflation outlook,” the bank said in its statement.

The central bank said starting in the January-March quarter of 2019 it would begin to lower banks’ mandatory bond holding ratios, by 25 basis points each quarter until it reaches 18 percent of deposits.

The so-called statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) currently stands at 19.50 percent and the move to lower the SLR should prod banks to lend more rather than park their cash in safe-haven government securities.

India’s 10-year benchmark bond yield was trading at 7.46 percent from 7.54 percent before the policy statement.

A pause in rate hikes is a welcome relief for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party as it prepares for an election that must be called by May. Modi’s government has faced criticism over the distress among farmers and small businesses.

The government in turn has been putting pressure on the RBI to ease lending rules and nurse a weakened shadow banking sector at a time when banks laden with bad loans have become hesitant to lend. Also, the government has been asking the RBI to pay a higher dividend from its reserves to help fund the fiscal deficit.

The discord between government and RBI officials became public in October, and as a war of words ensued there was speculation that Governor Urjit Patel might resign.

Making his first media appearance since the controversy erupted, Patel refused to drawn over a matter that had raised concerns over whether the central bank’s autonomy was under threat.

“Is this related to the monetary policy committee resolution? I don’t think so. We’re here to discuss the monetary policy committee resolution and the macro economy,” Patel said, rebuffing questions from reporters on the issue.

Regarding the economy, the RBI was more a positive, but cautious.

The central bank slashed its inflation projection to 2.7-3.2 percent by March-end from its prior view of 3.9-4.5 percent. But, it also foresaw inflation picking up again, projecting a rate of between 3.8-4.2 percent in the first half of fiscal 2019/20, with risks tilted to the upside.

Analysts say India needs to regularly record growth of at least eight percent to generate employment for the millions entering the workforce each year.

Inflation remains tame however, easing to 3.31 percent in October, below the RBI´s 4-percent target band.

The slowdown in growth was on the back of a liquidity crunch in the banking system, linked to problems in the shadow banking sector, hitting investment.

Another hike in interest rates could have exacerbated the crunch ahead of general elections expected in April or May next year.

“The RBI will definitely keep rates on hold for another two to three quarters, with the expectation that inflation will remain below 4 percent over the next three to four quarters,” said Shashank Mendiratta, India economist with ANZ Bank.

The RBI also held its economic growth forecast for the fiscal year 2018/19 ending in March at 7.4 percent in contrast to expectations of a downward revision following an unexpectedly sharp slowdown in the July-September quarter, when annual growth slid to 7.1 percent from the two-year high of 8.2 percent posted in the previous quarter.

Sujan Hajra, economist at Mumbai-based Anand Rathi Securities, told AFP that he expected rates to be kept on hold until the vote.