Engro Polymer, TWF sign agreement

KARACHI: Engro Polymer has signed an agreement with The Water Foundation (TWF) with an aim to provide safe drinking water to the community residents of Gaghar Phattak, Bin Qasim Town, Karachi, a statement said on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, five water purification / filtration plants will be established and operated by The Water Foundation, which would be funded by Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited, it added.

Imran Anwer, CEO and president of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited and Iqbal Adamjee, chairman of The Water Foundation, signed the agreement.

By taking this preventive measure to improve the health conditions of residents of the communities in Gaghar Phattak, Bin Qasim Town, Karachi, the company has decided to setup these water purification / filtration plants, it said.

This will provide safe drinking water to the residents to help avoid several waterborne diseases, it added.