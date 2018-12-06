close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

UBL goes live with Oracle Cloud

Business

KARACHI: The United Bank Limited (UBL) went live with Oracle Cloud Applications to deliver a virtually seamless experience across listening, engagement, community management and analysis of bank’s social media efforts, with the project going live within three weeks, a statement said on Wednesday.

With a network of over 40,000 customer touch points, including more than 1,400 branches, over 37,000 Omni agents and over 1,400 ATMs, the bank wanted to explore exciting new ways to connect to its vast network in real time, having substantially invested in a number of digital banking initiatives, it added.

The bank wanted to establish a reporting mechanism to understand how customers react to their digital marketing activities, while actively engaging in maintaining a positive and consistent brand image across multiple social media channels.

“Our collaboration with Oracle will allow us to understand our customers’ needs better by focusing on all three pillars of social listening, social analytics and social engagement,” said Sharjeel Shahid, group executive of Digital Banking, UBL, it added.

