Minister dissolves governing body of Alhamra Arts Council

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Fayyaz Chohan has imposed a ban on staging substandard stage plays at Alhamra Arts Council and has conditioned the staging of the plays with advance approval of the script by an eight-member committee.

This was announced by the minister while dissolving the governing body of the Alhamra Arts Council on Tuesday. The minister also banned staging of commercial plays at Alhamra and cancelled the dates for future plays from January. The minister was of the view that only plays with a good script will be allowed to be staged after the approval by the committee in advance. He further announced that a sum of Rs10,000 is to be deposited as security for every play to be staged at Alhamra.