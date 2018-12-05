Failure to submit details of poll expenses: ECP withholds poll symbols of 30 parties

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday withheld election symbols allotted to as many as 30 political parties, including the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party of former-CJP Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry for their failure to submit details of their poll expenses.

According to the election rules, every contesting party and candidate is required to not only submit expenses during their election campaigns and names of donors and contributors. Needless to say, without an election symbol, no party or a candidate can contest polls.

Other parties, which now have their election symbols withheld by the ECP include: Pakistan Muslim League, which is allying of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the Centre and in Punjab, Majlis Wahat-e-Muslimeen, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Gulalai, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati, Pakistan Sunni Tehreek, Tehreek-e-Labaik-Islami, Pakistan People’s Party Workers and Islami Jamhoori Ittehad Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Justice ® Sardar Muhammad Raza said that inclusive elections were fair elections wherein every citizen of the country was able to play their role.

This he said while speaking at a panel discussion on inclusive electoral processes to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) under the aegis of the ECP at the ECP Secretariat here.