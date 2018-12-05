Family of Tahir Dawar to be given Rs70m, jobs: Shehryar

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Tuesday announced a special package for family of martyred

Superintendent of Police Tahir Dawar, stating his heirs would be given Rs70 million and his brothers would get jobs in government departments.

Speaking at a press conference along with Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and brothers of martyred SP Tahir Dawar here, he said it was the responsibility of the government to take care of heirs of the martyred security personnel.

He said SP Tahir Dawar was looking after four families and he was martyred while he was on duty and the prime minister directed that a package should be given to his heirs.

He said everybody had the right to do politics but those forces that were using the people to spread disinformation and destabilise Pakistan would be countered.

“We will not allow any such force to act with hostility against Pakistan and we will make an example of them. Propaganda is being launched by anti-Pakistan elements on social media,“ the minister added.