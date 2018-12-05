close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

Journalist’s killer arrested

National

CHARSADDA: The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a man on charges of killing a journalist and three other persons including two women in the limits of the Umarzai Police Station.

Speaking at a press conference, District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan said the police arrested the accused identified as Arshad Jamal, who had allegedly killed journalist Ihsanullah Sherpao, his own mother, sister-in-law and a nephew a month ago.

Superintendent of Police Nazir Khan and Deputy Superintendent of Police Tangi Taj Muhammad were also present on the occasion.

The official said that the man who had sheltered the accused was also arrested. The DPO said the accused being a drug addict also sold drugs.

