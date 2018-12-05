BRT to be completed by March end: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has categorically stated that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project would be ready by the end of March, next year.

“The government functionaries, the contractors, the companies and all the relevant departments are bound to meet the deadline under all circumstances,” he said while talking to a delegation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

He added the Swat Motorway would also be completed as per the deadline.

Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Special Assistant to CM Abdul Karim, administrative secretaries and others relevant quarters attended the meeting. The delegation was led by Faiz Muhammad.

The chief minister dispelled the impression created by certain quarters doubting the timely completion of both mega projects and assured his government would not compromise on the timely

completion of BRT and Swat Expressway as per the time tag.

Mahmood Khan said that both the projects were of great importance that would change the landscape of the province both integrating the whole region and opening Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

for promoting of tourism industry, agriculture productivity, improving the infrastructure development for Rashakai Economic Zone and opening new vistas of trade and commercial activities in the province.

Speaking about his government policy for industrialization and exploiting the unexplored advantages of different parts of the province, Mahmood Khan assured provision of one window operation for the facilitation of investment and industrialisation.