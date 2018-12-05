Tribute paid to veteran journalist’s services

PESHAWAR: Tribute was paid to veteran journalist Faizur Rahman for his services in the field of journalism at a ceremony hosted by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

The NBP Peshawar region head Sohail Ahmed, who is also senior vice-president of the bank, said he was overwhelmed by the presence of a galaxy of journalists at the event. He said the NBP was striving to serve the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and offer better services to its customers.

Journalists present on the occasion talked paid tribute to Faizur Rehman, who retired as the bureau chief of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) after serving for more than three decades.

They pointed out that Faizur Rehman joined journalism when only a few local journalists were active in the field in Peshawar. They said he trained a number of journalists and played an important role in getting the new building of the Peshawar Press Club constructed as its elected president. They said Faizur Rehman earned respect due to his integrity and on account of his pioneering role as a senior journalist.

The journalists appreciated the NBP for honouring their senior colleague and hoped the journalists’ bodies too would in future organize such events to pay tributes to their retiring and distinguished members.

The bank’s executives Khwaja Waqar, Arshad Mohammad, Qazi Nuruddin and others were also present on the occasion. A shield was presented to Faizur Rehman in recognition of his services for journalism.