Wed Dec 05, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

Journalist laid to rest in Nowshera

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

NOWSHERA: A journalist, who was killed in Peshawar the other day, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard amid touching scenes.

A large number of people, well-wishers and local journalists attended his funeral prayer.

The people from all walks of life continued to visit his residence to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

It may be mentioned that unidentified gunmen killed Noorul Hassan in Peshawar. He used to work for a private television channel. The driver and cameraman, who accompanied him, remained unhurt in the firing. Meanwhile, the journalist community in Nowshera held a protest demonstration to condemn the killing of Noorul Hassan.

