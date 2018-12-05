5 arrested for gang-raping transvestite

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested five persons for gang-raping a transvestite in Rashakai area in the district.
Speaking at a press conference, Deputy Superintendent of Police Nowshera Cantonment Circle, Mansoor Aman, said the accused including Nauman, Khalid, Inzamam, Ziaur Rehman and Mohammad Sajjad had gang-raped the transvestite Wara, whose real name was Shahzad, in Rashakai.
NOWSHERA: The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested five persons for gang-raping a transvestite in Rashakai area in the district.
Speaking at a press conference, Deputy Superintendent of Police Nowshera Cantonment Circle, Mansoor Aman, said the accused including Nauman, Khalid, Inzamam, Ziaur Rehman and Mohammad Sajjad had gang-raped the transvestite Wara, whose real name was Shahzad, in Rashakai.