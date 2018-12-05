5 arrested for gang-raping transvestite

NOWSHERA: The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested five persons for gang-raping a transvestite in Rashakai area in the district.

Speaking at a press conference, Deputy Superintendent of Police Nowshera Cantonment Circle, Mansoor Aman, said the accused including Nauman, Khalid, Inzamam, Ziaur Rehman and Mohammad Sajjad had gang-raped the transvestite Wara, whose real name was Shahzad, in Rashakai.