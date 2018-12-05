close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 5, 2018

5 arrested for gang-raping transvestite

National

December 5, 2018

NOWSHERA: The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested five persons for gang-raping a transvestite in Rashakai area in the district.

Speaking at a press conference, Deputy Superintendent of Police Nowshera Cantonment Circle, Mansoor Aman, said the accused including Nauman, Khalid, Inzamam, Ziaur Rehman and Mohammad Sajjad had gang-raped the transvestite Wara, whose real name was Shahzad, in Rashakai.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan