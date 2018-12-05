close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
ANP chief says Imran looking for an escape

National

BR
Bureau report
December 5, 2018

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Tuesday said the ‘selected’ Prime Minister’s statement about possibility of holding early election would negatively impact the economy that was already in crisis.

In a statement, he said the prime minister was looking for an escape. “The prime minister was giving an impression as if he was the opposition leader making some demands from the government,” he remarked.

He added that the prime minister’s statement had affected the stock exchange that fell 1400 points.

Asfandyar Wali said that inexperience and incompetence would prove detrimental to the country. “Now PTI and Kaptan are expressing concern over the chief justice’s remarks,” he said. “We are waiting for the chief justice to issue suo moto notice to Imran Khan,” he added.

