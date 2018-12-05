Police authorities accept juniors’ demands

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have agreed to accept some demands of the junior police officers who have been holding meetings for the last several days to keep pressure on the bosses.

A few of the senior officers also supported the demands of the group, openly and secretly, after which the authorities agreed to some of the genuine demands.

An official said the authorities had withdrawn the ban on posting of some officers as station house officers or any other position.