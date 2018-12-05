Zulfi Bokhari dual nationality case: NAB prosecutor resigns after taking tough stance

ISLAMABAD: Special Prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi Imran Shafique dealing with high profile cases of the NAB and NAB’s team member in Panama case tendered his resignation with one month notice on Tuesday citing the personal reason.

In his one month notice period resignation, Special Prosecutor of the NAB Rawalpindi Imran Shafique who was leading the case of dual nationality of Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bokhari in Islamabad High Court stated that, “on account of some personal reasons, I find myself unable to continue with NAB any further, thus constrained to tender instant resignation. The Instant resignation may kindly be considered as one month advance notice.”

He stated in his resignation letter to Prosecutor General of Accountability that his service with the NAB has been great and profound learning experience. “I try to perform my duties to the best of my abilities, to the zenith of my honesty and to the utmost of my skills. My performance during the service has widely been acknowledged not only by the Bench and the Bar but the opposing counsels as well,” he stated in his resignation letter.

But according to sources, Imran Shafique was summoned at the NAB Headquarters on Tuesday and asked him to submit the resignation if he fails to do that he may be dismissed.

Sources said Imran Shafique has taken tough stance in the case of over dual nationality of Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari in the Islamabad High Court.

However, NAB spokesman said that the NAB has not received one month notice/resignation of Imran Shafique. “Apart receipt of his one month notice/resignation, it will be dealt according to Law and media is requested to avoid speculations in this regard,” the NAB spokesman said. The Spokesman further said the contract of Imran Shafique was expiring on December 31.

While Imran Shafique in his resignation notice stated that, “With due venerations, it is submitted that I was inducted at Special Prosecutor (High Court) on 2nd May, 2017 in NAB (RWP), Islamabad for a period of one year, which was further extended and is continued.”

Apart from the case of dual nationality of Zulfi Bukhari Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Imran Shafique was also representing the NAB as a prosecution team member in “Panama Cases’ and as a lead Prosecutor in the reference against Ex-Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and was also assigned the task of conducting appeals against acquittal of former President Asif Ali Zardari as well as representing the NAB in mega scam of MCB Privatisation before the Lahore High Court, Lahore.