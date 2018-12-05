close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
Drive against encroachment continues in Lahore

LAHORE: The district administration continued its anti-encroachment operation in Shah Alam Market on a second day and demolished 350 portions of shops illegally constructed on the space of verandas, besides demolishing 50 shops constructed illegal on state land.

The estimated cost of the area retrieved is Rs 3 billion, officials said, adding the city assistant commissioner along with the enforcement teams of MCL and police was leading the operation.

In three other operations on the 21 roads declared model ones by the Lahore DC some days back, assistant commissioners sealed 16 shops on keeping goods outside the premises of shops.

