PTI supporters trying to bring back One-Unit

TANDO ALLAHYAR: Former president and the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters were trying their best to bring back One-Unit politics. He said if the government is in any form of danger then those who brought it into power will save it.

While talking with media in Tando Allahyar, Zardari said the PTI’s inexperienced government will not be able to work. "We have courage and patience," he said. "Does Imran Khan has the courage to bear imprisonment?" He said that if Imran Khan will send his opponents to jail today, then the next prime minister will send him to jail. Zardari also cited the quotation 'as you sow so shall you reap' in this regard. He said that if there was any threat to the current government, then those who brought it will support it adding that why would we support the government?

The former president said an inexperienced prime minister was unable to handle the country. He claimed that he had said prior to the elections that the way the elections were being conducted and puppets being brought, they would not be able to deliver, adding the current government was unable to run the country. “Conditions are serious and the government cannot handle it,” he said, adding puppets cannot run the country. He said the government lacks political thinking and understanding. “The country is in a complicated situation and the government neither has political thinking nor understanding. We had warned earlier as well that they [PTI] cannot run the government,” he added.

Taking a jibe at PM Imran’s chicken plan, the former president said let us buy chicken and sell their eggs and see if any satisfaction or happiness is achieved. He said the country was not being handled appropriately by a non-serious Prime Minister Imran Khan. He claimed that the current government was unable to run the country adding that whether there will be a national government or early elections are held, he could not predict anything about it.

Asif Zardari said that the people have tested their patience and courage in the past, adding that whether Imran Khan could go to jail and for how many days he could tolerate this. He said that Imran Khan was taking open action against the opposition and was saying he will send the whole opposition to jail. Zardari said the worst democratic government was better than the best dictatorship adding that by following this quotation, they had accepted the results of the last elections. He said that the purpose of doing this was that someone else should not say the democratic forces could not work, so they should go home. “We will not allow this to happen.”

With reference to the ongoing case of fake bank accounts, Zardari said as long as they were alive, “they will try to put us in jail.”

The ex-president also slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that he along with his sister Faryal Talpur had been called for interrogation in the court. He added that Imran Khan was openly taking revenge. Zardari also mentioned that he was imprisoned previously. “The government should test our strength and we will test their meanness.”

The former president continued: “They are using the excuse of clauses to bring back One-Unit politics. We had started a struggle against One-Unit politics and our thinking is very different from the current government.” Zardari said that we will foil the efforts to repeal the 18th Constitutional Amendment. He said that many conspiracies were hatched against the PPP in past. He said that the real purpose of the current government is to abrogate the 1973 Constitution on the pretext of 18th constitutional amendment and again start the politics of One-Unit.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party had restored the Constitution in its original form but the PTI government’s policy was just focusing on demolishing the 300-year-old walls of Punjab Governor House. He said that why wall of the governor’s house were being demolished adding that if the government wants to convert the governor house into a museum or library, then the walls are still needed for this purpose.

Zardari further lamented a joint investigation team (JIT) had sealed sugar mills and it was unfortunate that the poor are having to bear the losses.

Zardari criticised ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif saying that Nawaz Sharif made the accountability law and accountability courts for the PPP but now he (Nawaz) himself facing the same law and courts.

Replying to a question regarding the performance of Sindh government ministers, Asif Ali Zardari said that due to the performance of PPP and its ministers, the people of Sindh had given more seats to the PPP as compared to 1988. He said that the work of PPP speaks itself in the whole of Sindh.

To a question, he said that Pakistan itself is facing terrorism but the allegation of spreading terrorism was levelled against us. He said that India is spreading terrorism while sitting in Afghanistan adding that what US President Donald Trump would say about it.