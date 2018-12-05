Air Marshal Aasim elected WSFP chief

ISLAMABAD: Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, was unanimously elected as President of the Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan (WSFP) in a general council meeting here at the Air Headquarters on Tuesday, says a press release.

Member associations, departments and all office-bearers of WSFP along with the representatives of Pakistan Olympics Association (POA) attended the meeting.

Addressing at the occasion, Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer assured that he would make earnest efforts for the promotion of winter sports in the country.

He directed the house to explore new venues for installation of small lifts for ski sports enthusiasts in various snow clad areas of Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also stressed on exploring new opportunities for making winter sports popular in every nook and corner of the country.

The house also discussed the calendar activities of the federation for the ski season 2019.

Earlier, WSFP Secretary General Air Cdre Shahid Nadeem briefed the meeting on upcoming International Ski Federation (FIS) races and elaborated the measures taken to make the events a success.

The Hindukush Winter Sports Club, Swat Winter Sports Club and AJK Ski Association also briefed the house on planned activities for promotion of winter sports in their respective areas.