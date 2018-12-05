close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 5, 2018

Air Marshal Aasim elected WSFP chief

Sports

December 5, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, was unanimously elected as President of the Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan (WSFP) in a general council meeting here at the Air Headquarters on Tuesday, says a press release.

Member associations, departments and all office-bearers of WSFP along with the representatives of Pakistan Olympics Association (POA) attended the meeting.

Addressing at the occasion, Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer assured that he would make earnest efforts for the promotion of winter sports in the country.

He directed the house to explore new venues for installation of small lifts for ski sports enthusiasts in various snow clad areas of Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also stressed on exploring new opportunities for making winter sports popular in every nook and corner of the country.

The house also discussed the calendar activities of the federation for the ski season 2019.

Earlier, WSFP Secretary General Air Cdre Shahid Nadeem briefed the meeting on upcoming International Ski Federation (FIS) races and elaborated the measures taken to make the events a success.

The Hindukush Winter Sports Club, Swat Winter Sports Club and AJK Ski Association also briefed the house on planned activities for promotion of winter sports in their respective areas.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports