close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
C
cricinfo
December 5, 2018

Taibu returning to competitive cricket in Lanka

Sports

C
cricinfo
December 5, 2018

HARARE: Tatenda Taibu, the former Zimbabwe captain and their convener of selectors until March this year, is set to return to competitive cricket — six years after retiring from international cricket.

He has signed for Sri Lankan domestic side Baduraliya CC for the forthcoming first-class season, he confirmed to Cricinfo, in response to an advertisement for an overseas player.

Taibu, the youngest ever Test captain, played 28 Tests and 150 One-Day Internationals for Zimbabwe before calling time on an 11-year-long international career in 2012 at age 29, stating that he wanted to focus on working for the church.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports