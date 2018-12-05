Taibu returning to competitive cricket in Lanka

HARARE: Tatenda Taibu, the former Zimbabwe captain and their convener of selectors until March this year, is set to return to competitive cricket — six years after retiring from international cricket.

He has signed for Sri Lankan domestic side Baduraliya CC for the forthcoming first-class season, he confirmed to Cricinfo, in response to an advertisement for an overseas player.

Taibu, the youngest ever Test captain, played 28 Tests and 150 One-Day Internationals for Zimbabwe before calling time on an 11-year-long international career in 2012 at age 29, stating that he wanted to focus on working for the church.