QAT FINAL: Misbah pulls SNGPL out of trouble

ISLAMABAD: Veteran Test cricketer and former Pakistan captain Misbahul Haq (72 not out) came to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited’s (SNGPL) rescue with a responsible knock against Habib Bank Limited (HBL) in the final of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on Tuesday.
Misbah’s innings helped SNGPL reach 238-6 while opting to bat first. He smashed eight fours and one six in his 146-ball knock to pull his team out of the woods. Khurram Shahzad (47) also played well. His namesake pacer Khurram Shahzad (2-47) bowled well for HBL with the new ball.
Scores in brief: SNGPL 238-6 in 90 overs (Misbahul Haq 72 not out, Khurram Shahzad 47, Ali Waqas 38, Muhammad Imran 23 not out, Adnan Akmal 22; Agha Salman 2-42, Khurram Shahzad 2-47) vs Habib Bank.
