Aqeel falls at first hurdle in ITF Futures Tournament

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan stretched third seed Ti Chen (Chinese Taipei) to three sets before falling on the first hurdle in the ITF Futures Tennis Tournament here at the PTF Complex.

Chen won 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. Aqeel, who won the Federal Cup Tennis just recently, found going tough against Chen. After losing the first set rather easily, Aqeel fought back well in the second winning it courtesy to the brilliant back hand chips and forehand cross court shorts.

Aqeel, however, was seen struggling to match up Chen’s pace in the third set that was more a story of Chinese Taipei player ability to play consistent and powerful game.

Abid Ali Akbar breezed past Australian Jackson Varney in straight sets 6-2, 6-0. Varney was no match to Abid who played fast and attacking game.

Ahmed Chaudhry also won his opening match against Amal Sultanbekov (Uzbeks) 3-6, 6-3.

Results: Men’s singles: Ray Ho (TPE) bt Shamael Choudhary (GBR) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Ti Chen (TPE) bt Aqeel Khan (PAK) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Anton Chekhov (RUS) bt Malik Abdul Rehman (PAK) 6-3, 6-2; Rio Noguchi (JPN) bt Mudassar Mutaza (PAK) 6-2, 6-3; Kai Wehnelt (GER) bt Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) 6-0, 6-2; Ahmed Choudhary (PAK) bt Amal Sultanbekov (UZB) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; M. Abid Ali Khan Akbar (PAK) bt Jackson Varney (AUS): 6-2, 6-0; Darko Jandric (SRB) bt Barkat Khan (PAK) 6-3, 6-1; Shonigmatjon Shoeyziyev (UZB) bt Sora Fukuda (JPN) 6-2, 6-3; Saida’lo Saidkarimov (UZB) bt Vladimir Polyakov (RUS) 6-3, 6-2; Muzammil Murtaza (PAK) bt Hamid Reza Nadaf (IRI) 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Men’s doubles: Sora Fukuda (JPN) & Ray Ho (TPE) bt Lorenzo Bocchi (ITA) & Alex Canter (GBR): 3-6, 6-3, 10-6; Heera Ashiq & Mudassar Murtaza (PAK) bt Hamid Reza Nadaf (IRI) & Jackson Varney (AUS).