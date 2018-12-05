PTI govt days numbered: PPP

PESHAWAR: PPP central Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said Tuesday the days of the PTI government were numbered as Prime Minister Imran Khan had himself conceded its failure. Addressing the party’s 51st Foundation Day ceremony here, he claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon quit the government. He said the people were looking towards his party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has the capabilities to pull the country out of the existing crisis. Senior PPP leaders including Rahimdad Khan, former district nazim, Azam Afridi, Syed Ayub Shah and others attended the meeting. Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the PPP had never compromised on principles and discipline in the past nor would do so in future. He said the central leadership was cooperating to overcome the internal problems within the party and he was confident to solve all the problems within the party.