Contacts being made to give tough time to govt in NA

ISLAMABAD: As the deadlock continued between the government and the Opposition on the issue of the formation of the standing committees of the National Assembly and chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee, the Pakistan People’s Party has decided to activate the contacts with all the opposition parties to take a joint stance on it and to give a tough time to the PTI government in the Parliament which has completed its “political Honeymoon’ with the completion of first 100-day in government.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who is arriving in Islamabad today (Wednesday) would chair the meeting of the top leadership of the PPP to devise a strategy to make a contact with all the opposition parties in the National Assembly specially with the PML-N so that a joint stance should be taken of the opposition parties on the key issue of the formation of the standing committees of the National Assembly.

The PPP was of the view that the PTI has completed its “political honeymoon’ in government with the completion of 100-day and now its time to give a tough time to the government in the Parliament with taking up key issues including the economy in the upcoming session of the National Assembly, starting from December 10. The PPP has assured the PML-N that it stood with the PML-N stance for the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee and will not become the part of the standing committees of the National Assembly unless and until chairmanship of the PAC as not given to the opposition as parliamentary practices continued for last 10-years. In the recent days, the contacts between two major opposition parties were on pause so it was decided to make contacts with the PML-N for better working relationship in the Parliament as the president has summoned the session of the National Assembly on Monday (December 10).

While on the other hand Prime Minister Imran Khan had tasked Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar to make fresh contact with opposition to end the stalemate on the issue of appointment of Chairman Public Accounts Committee and formation of the standing committees of the National Assembly.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar was hopeful to settle the issue of formation of the standing committees of the National Assembly and chairmanship of the PAC before the upcoming session of the National Assembly started from December 10 but if the Opposition did not show any flexibility in its stance then the standing committees would be formed without the Opposition.

But the opposition parties — PML-N and PPP — stick to their stance that the chairmanship of the PAC was a right of the opposition parties as per parliamentary practice and there would be no compromise on it.

It is to be mentioned here that the deadlock on the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee between the government and opposition pause the process of the constitution of the standing committees of the National Assembly but it also halt the legislation process in the Lower House of the Parliament.

It was first time in the parliamentary history the standing committees of the National Assembly was not constituted since August 13, five sessions of the National Assembly so far held but no progress was made on it and even the government of the prime minister completed its first 100-day in power but so failed to make any legislation from the Lower House.