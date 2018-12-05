close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

Lawyers’ strike

National

FAISALABAD: The lawyers’ strike for the establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench in Faisalabad entered the third week on Tuesday. After boycotting the courts, the DBA members blocked the University Road. The lawyers of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot districts also observed the strike. Addressing the lawyers at their protest camp on Tuesday, the DBA leaders announced that they would take out Long March if their demand will not be fulfilled. The litigants suffered a lot due to lawyers strike. According to a report, as much as 371 cases of different nature are pending for hearing in the local courts due to lawyers strike. The lawyers also took out a protest rally. They expressed resolve to continue their protest till acceptance of their genuine demand.

