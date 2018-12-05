Minister sees end of PPP rule in Sindh

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Housing and Physical Planning, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid has said that the role of former president Asif Ali Zardari is finished in Sindh and the PPP would be washed out of Sindh in the next general elections. He was talking to media at Chak Jhumra on Tuesday after condoling the death of mother of Punjab Minister for Social Welfare, Ajmal Cheema. He said that Zardari was daydreaming, which would never be materialised. He said that Nawaz Sharif had played his inning and it seems that he would not come out of his cases.