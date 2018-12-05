Removal from ECL: IHC reserves verdict on Zulfi’s petition

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a petition of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Oversees Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari alias Zulfi Bukhari seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A division bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, resumed the hearing.

Addressing the NAB representative, Justice Aamir Farooq remarked, "Looks like Zulfi Bukhari did not give you any information."

To this, he replied, "Yes, we did not get any information."

The bench asked why the NAB had opposed its own stand and allowed Zulfi to travel abroad.

A representative of Interior Ministry told the court that a summary had been sent to the federal cabinet asking how the NAB had permitted Zulfi Bukhari to travel abroad once.

To this Justice, Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked, “It seems the NAB doesn’t want to keep Zulfi Bukhari’s name on the ECL.” NAB special prosecutor told the court that it was not the case, as they had recommended removing Zulfi’s name only once. Following the conclusion of the arguments, the reserved its verdict on Zulfi’s petition.