Wed Dec 05, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

Farmers protest against sugar mills

National

LAHORE: Farmers under the aegis of Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) on Tuesday staged a province-wise protest against sugar millers for not initiating sugarcane crushing season.

Demonstrations were held in Mandi Bahauddin, Sahiwal, Nankana Sahib, Rahi. Yar Khan, Jhang, Sargodga, Kasur and other places.

They burnt effigies of sugarcane mill owners in protest. While staging sit-in at various places, farmers we're of the view that millers had intentionally delayed crushing with a view to getting maximum benefits from the government at the cost of growers. They demanded the government force the millers to starting crushing immediately.

