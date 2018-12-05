PMA holds demo against police’s failure to arrest ‘attackers’

MULTAN: Members of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Tuesday staged a demonstration against Mumtazabad police over its failure to arrest the alleged attackers who subjected a doctor to critical torture.

The PMA held a protest meeting at Khawaja Ghulam Farid Social Security Hospital and later took out a rally to Vehari Chowk. The participants demanded the arrest of accused Ghaffar Awan and cancellation of his social security card. PMA general secretary Dr Rana Khawar Latif warned that if police would not arrest the nominated accused in the FIR, the PMA would call the doctors from all the hospitals of the district and tehsils to launch the protest drive.

He said that complainant Dr Kashif Javed nominated accused Ghaffar Awan and his five accomplices in the FIR. Meanwhile, PMA president Prof Dr Masudur Rauf Haraj accompanied by Lahore PMA representative Dr Bandeshah met Social Security Commissioner Saqib Manan in Lahore and demanded the early arrest of the accused.

The PMA said that the social security commissioner had promised cancellation of social security card of the accused persons. PMA office-bearers Dr Imran Rafiq, Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq, Dr Murtaza Baloch, Dr Waqar Niazi and Social Security Hospital doctors association president Dr Rizwan Ghafoor, Dr Murid Malik, Dr Aziz Paracha, Dr Bilal Khan, Dr Masud Siddiqui, Dr Shamim Naqvi and others spoke on the occasion.

Plant Centric contest: Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University Tuesday organised a one-day Plant Centric competition to highlight the importance of food prepared with natural plants and discouraging the hazards of junk and fast foods.

MNSUA Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif inaugurated the contest in a bid to promote awareness about healthy foods. Different food companies participated in the competition. More than fifty teams of students of educational institutions, including MNSUA, BZU, Karachi Hamdard University, Multan Women University, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology, Multan Physio Collage, Multan ITHM, COTHM Collage, Multan Government Home Economics College, Multan CTTS College, Pak-German Institute Chak 5 Faiz, Multan Government High School participated in the competition. The jury comprising Nishtar Medical University Prof Dr Siddique Khan Qadri, Mian Mashkoor Ahamed and Tahira Niaz decided the result of the contest.