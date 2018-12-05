Sh Rashid made Leh Expressway Project focal person

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday designated Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed as the focal person for the decade-old stalled Leh Nullah Expressway and Flood Channel Project.

“He will spearhead the feasibility, and if it was found feasible then further process will be initiated in consultation with all stakeholders including the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform and the Punjab government,” a letter from the Prime Minister Office said. Speaking at the 52nd convocation of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) at the Pak-China Friendship Centre here, the minister thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and said the signal-free 22-km expressway project will start soon.

“I am anxious to start the project to provide relief to the residents of Pindi,” he said.

The project launched in March 2007 by former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf was aimed at controlling floods in Leh Nullah, constructing a sewerage treatment plant and limited access roads on either side of the nullah to ease traffic flow on the Murree Road and other local arteries.

The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) initiated the work, but the PML-N government stopped funding in 2008, bringing it to a grinding halt.

Under the ambitious project, a sewage treatment plant was also to be constructed near Moti Mahal cinema, Rawalpindi besides laying sewage lines in the old city.

Shaikh Rashid thanked the prime minister for selecting him as the focal person of the project. He said the project was introduced in 2006 but the government of that time stopped the project. He said all traffic related issues between Rawalpindi and Islamabad will end completely with the completion of project.

He also assured that there would be no floods in the city with the construction of project. “The residents of Pindi will be safe from floods during the monsoon season. We will try to lay a rail track along the expressway. Making expressway was the main responsibility on my shoulders and I will try to complete it,” he assured. It is worth mentioning here that during the PML-N tenure, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) did not start work on the project which is also called ‘Shaikh Rashid Expressway’. Some key officials in the RDA told this reporter that the federal government of the day had provided Rs2 billion out of the total cost of Rs20 bullion. The RDA wanted to acquire 891 kanal land affecting around 400 houses. The land acquisition process was not started leading to delay in the project, the officials claimed.