Will PM also reshuffle Punjab cabinet over non-serious attitude?

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his latest interview, has expressed his resolve to go for his cabinet reshuffle in case the ministers fail to perform.

However, the announcement has failed to make any impact on majority of his party ministers in Punjab, who does not even bother to attend the assembly sessions.

The first glaring example of the non-serious attitude of majority of Punjab cabinet members was seen on the first day of the ongoing assembly session when the treasury failed to keep the quorum and only 13 ministers and a few advisors attended the House proceedings.

The total number of elected MPAs, who are part of the cabinet in the form of ministers, advisors and special assistants is above 40. Sources said that some of the ‘most vocal’ ministers were seen sitting in their chambers at the time when quorum was pointed out, but they did not bother to join the session, which had to be adjourned till the next day and ended without completion of the agenda. The first time the opposition criticised the PTI government on the first day for not taking the assembly business seriously was over the absence of Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan. Due to the absence of senior minister, the house could not hold the Question Hour related to the Local Government, one of the most important ministries.

Two ministers, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Revenue Minister Col Anwer, are abroad currently in connection with personal engagements, according to sources. Interestingly, it was PPP Parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza who raised the issue related to the grievances of the sugarcane growers, who were still awaiting the crushing process to start, and there was neither the food minister nor the agriculture in the house when this issue was highlighted. Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry only made a brief visit to the assembly and then went out on Tuesday. Agricultural Minister Malik Nauman Langrial attended the Question Hour session related to his ministry and went to his chamber soon after it. Similarly, on the second day Tuesday, when the session commenced with a delay of over an hour, only 10 ministers were present in the house and most of them reached assembly late.

The ministers who attended the Tuesday session included Law Minister Raja Basharat, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Energy Minister Akhter Malik, Prosecution Minister Chaudhry Zaheer, Minister for Mines and Minerals Ammar Yasir, Livestock Minister Husnain Bahadur Dareshak, Prisons Minister Zawar Warraich, Education Minister Murad Raas, Housing Minister Mehmoodur Rasheed, Communication and Works Minister Asif Nakai, two advisors Faisal Jabona, Khurram Leghari and just a few more. Only around one fourth of the Punjab cabinet members attended the sessions on the first two days, and they too skipped the proceedings after spending a brief period of time in the assembly. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also did not turn up at the session. Moreover, another complaint that is rife in the PTI government cadres is the absence of most of ministers from their offices. Some senior party leaders, when contacted, said that complaints have been received about some of the cabinet members who either spend very little time in their offices or even remain absent for days, thus inviting criticism of the PTI government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the last cabinet meeting, had asked the Punjab ministers to give him a one page detail about their performance in the first 100 days. But the ongoing assembly session is showing a clear picture regarding the seriousness of the Punjab cabinet members.

Moreover, another criticism the PTI Punjab cabinet members are facing these days is lack of preparation related to their departments.

On Tuesday, the departments of Irrigation, Livestock and Agriculture also came under fire for providing incorrect information which indicated that the ministers have no solid knowledge of their respective ministries.