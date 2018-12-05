close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
December 5, 2018

Punjab govt abolishes laptop scheme

Top Story

December 5, 2018

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced abolishing the laptop scheme, launched by the Pakistan Muslim League-N government for shining students. Punjab Education Minister Raja Humayun Yasir has said no laptop like scheme was on the cards currently. He said the scheme record had been handed over to National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which was looking for the possibility of corruption in the scheme. He said the PML-N government spent Rs20 billion on the project, but it failed to produce the desired results. The Punjab or federal government has not allocated any funds in the budget for the programme.

