ECC approves crushing in sugar mills, paying of dues

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has decided to get start crushing in sugar mills forthwith and to pay outstanding dues. The meeting of the ECC of the Cabinet was held here Tuesday. Finance Minister Asad Umar chaired the meeting. The Ministry of Commerce proposed to the ECC that the condition that sugar mills would start crushing at full capacity by November 15, 2018 to become eligible for export of sugar as approved by the cabinet should be waived off and the ECC granted approval to this proposal.