Wed Dec 05, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

Punjab Bahria Cup Archery on 8th

Sports

December 5, 2018

LAHORE: Bahria Town Sports Wing in collaboration with Punjab Archery Association is holding 4th Punjab Bahria Cup Archery Championship at Bahria Archery Range here on Saturday (December 8).

Archery competitions will be a Punjab Inter-Division event as well as individual open event. Around 60 men and women archers from Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Multan, Sargodha and Dera Ghazi Khan will be participating in the event. On December the opening ceremony will be held at 10am. Later on Brig (rtd) Khalilullah Butt, Executive Director Bahria Town Lahore, will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the championship at 4 pm. Meanwhile, Syed Manzar Shah, President Punjab Archery Association, disclosed that during the competition, archers will be selected for Punjab archery team.

