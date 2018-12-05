Mat wrestling title goes to Lahore boys

LAHORE: Tehsil Lahore City boys excelled in Inter-Tehsil Annual Sports Calendar mat wrestling event here on Tuesday.

The event was organized at National Training and Coaching Centre, Ferozepure. Tehsil Lahore Cantt remained runners up in the competition. Tehsil Model Town was the third side in the event. Elsewhere, Tehsil Safdarabad and Sheikhupura emerged winners in kabaddi matches after exciting competition on Tuesday.

As many as 70 players of Safdarabad, Sheikhupura, Ferozwala, Muridke and Sharqpur participated in the event organised at Govt Furqan Shaheed High School, Sheikhupura.Safdarabad defeated Sharqpur by 15 points in the first match. Sheikhupura edged out Muridke by a narrow margin of five points in the second encounter. In the third match, Safdarabad kabaddi players again demonstrated wonderful performance and defeated Sharqpur by a thin margin of five points.

District Narowal hosted Inter-Tehsil girls football tournament at Govt Boys High School, Narowal. 48 players of three tehsils Narowal, Zafarwal and Shakargarh participated in the competition. Narowal won the event while Zafarwal ended up as runners up.

Earlier, Tehsil Vehari won the Inter-Tehsil Kabaddi title on Monday. Burewala finished runners up followed by Mailsi in the 3-team competition held at Khursheed Anwar Stadium, Vehari. Tehsil Shorkot and Jhang cruised into the final of Inter-Tehsil Football Tournament. Shorkot defeated tehsil Ahmedpur Sial in the first semifinal while Jhang outplayed tehsil 18-Hazari in second semifinal match played at Shafqat Shaheed ground Jhang Sadar.