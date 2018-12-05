New Ittefaq win Tauseef Cricket match

LAHORE: New Ittefaq Club won the 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket League match against Albilal Club by 53 runs at Iteefaq LRCA Ground.

Scores: New Ittefaq Club 183 all out in 38.2 overs (Umer Afzal 39, Hamza Pracha 33, Saad Siddique 30, Furqan Ahmed 27, Zaman Ahmed 14, Ali Raza 5/32, Shafqat Mehmood 2/18). Albilal Club 130 all out in 29 Overs (Rao Khayam 36, Sajid Hussain 27, Shehzada Khan 11, Umer Afzal 2/22, Hamza Pracha 2/23, Zaman Mehmood 2/17, Sharjeel 2/28).