New Ittefaq win Tauseef Cricket match

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: New Ittefaq Club won the 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket League match against Albilal Club by 53 runs at Iteefaq LRCA Ground.
Scores: New Ittefaq Club 183 all out in 38.2 overs (Umer Afzal 39, Hamza Pracha 33, Saad Siddique 30, Furqan Ahmed 27, Zaman Ahmed 14, Ali Raza 5/32, Shafqat Mehmood 2/18). Albilal Club 130 all out in 29 Overs (Rao Khayam 36, Sajid Hussain 27, Shehzada Khan 11, Umer Afzal 2/22, Hamza Pracha 2/23, Zaman Mehmood 2/17, Sharjeel 2/28).
LAHORE: New Ittefaq Club won the 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket League match against Albilal Club by 53 runs at Iteefaq LRCA Ground.
Scores: New Ittefaq Club 183 all out in 38.2 overs (Umer Afzal 39, Hamza Pracha 33, Saad Siddique 30, Furqan Ahmed 27, Zaman Ahmed 14, Ali Raza 5/32, Shafqat Mehmood 2/18). Albilal Club 130 all out in 29 Overs (Rao Khayam 36, Sajid Hussain 27, Shehzada Khan 11, Umer Afzal 2/22, Hamza Pracha 2/23, Zaman Mehmood 2/17, Sharjeel 2/28).