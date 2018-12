Turk Plast advance in Veterans Cricket

LAHORE: Turk Plast beat Hajvery Sports by 7 wickets in a match 6th Aftab Qarshi Veterans Cricket Championship at Stages Ground.Scores: Hajvery Sports 189/7 after 30 overs (Ahmad Yar 75, Amir Butt 35, Mian Muneeb 20, Ahmad Mir 17, Munir Hussain 14*, Nadeem Baig 2/29, Rana Naveedul Hassan 2/40). Turk Plast 190/3 in 26 overs (Bilal Khilji 69, Adnan Khan 69, Hammad Maqbool 15 and Rizwan Ahmad 23*). Man of the match award went to Bilal Khilji and Adnan Khan jointly.