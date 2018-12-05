tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Shahzad Butt Club beat Ehsan Memorial Club by 20 runs in a match of 8th Ikramuddin Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Jallo Park Ground. Scores: Shazad Butt Club 290 (Ashiq Butt 110, Aqib 61, Bilal Butt 50, Arshad Butt 31 M Afzal 4/56, M Javid 3/39). Ehsan Memorial Club 270 (Rizwan Ahmad 87, Sabir 55, M Javid 30, Rana Bilal 4/40, Arshad Butt 3/45, Bilal Butt 2/39).
LAHORE: Shahzad Butt Club beat Ehsan Memorial Club by 20 runs in a match of 8th Ikramuddin Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Jallo Park Ground. Scores: Shazad Butt Club 290 (Ashiq Butt 110, Aqib 61, Bilal Butt 50, Arshad Butt 31 M Afzal 4/56, M Javid 3/39). Ehsan Memorial Club 270 (Rizwan Ahmad 87, Sabir 55, M Javid 30, Rana Bilal 4/40, Arshad Butt 3/45, Bilal Butt 2/39).