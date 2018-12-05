close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
December 5, 2018

Ikramuddin Memorial Cricket

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

LAHORE: Shahzad Butt Club beat Ehsan Memorial Club by 20 runs in a match of 8th Ikramuddin Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Jallo Park Ground. Scores: Shazad Butt Club 290 (Ashiq Butt 110, Aqib 61, Bilal Butt 50, Arshad Butt 31 M Afzal 4/56, M Javid 3/39). Ehsan Memorial Club 270 (Rizwan Ahmad 87, Sabir 55, M Javid 30, Rana Bilal 4/40, Arshad Butt 3/45, Bilal Butt 2/39).

