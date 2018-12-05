close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

KPT upset K-Electric in PPFL

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

KARACHI: Mohammad Bin Younis’s first half goal on penalty enabled Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to shock holders K-Electric 1-0 in their crucial outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) here at KMC Stadium on Tuesday.Mohammad hit the lone goal from the spot in the second minute to provide a much-needed lead to KPT who defended it till final whistle.

Following the pre-mature relegation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Bahawalpur’s Ashraf Sugar Mills (ASM) who pulled out of the event at various stages, two more teams will be demoted as per rules. Fareed was optimistic about his team’s chances of improving its position. K-Electric are the only side which have a foreign (Nigerian) player Wilson Segun in their side.

