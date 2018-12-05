Narrow win for FG team in Lahore Open Polo

LAHORE: FG Polo team registered a narrow 5-4 victory over PBG/Remounts in the Lahore Open Polo Championship 2018 match played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

Eulogio Celestino and Shah Shamyl Alam banged in a brace each in FG team’s triumph while Abbas Mukhtar contributed one. From the losing side, Lt Col Rab Nawaz Tiwana struck two goals while Capt M Humair Ghazi and Nicholas Maria Ruiz converted one goal apiece. PBG/Remounts started the match well by firing in a field goal through Capt Humair to take 1-0 lead. No further goal was scored in the first chukker while the second chukker also saw the only goal coming from Lt Col Rab Nawaz to give PBG/Remounts 2-0 lead. Despite a number of attacks from both the sides, no more goal was scored as the chukker ended with PBG/Remounts enjoying 2-0 lead.

The highly-charged third chukker saw dominance of FG Polo team, who hammered a hat-trick - two by Eulogio Celestino and one by Shah Shamyl - to take 3-2 lead but one goal was also converted by Lt Col Rab Nawaz to equalize the score at 3-3. The fourth and decisive chukker proves to be a nail-biting one as first FG Polo team slammed in a field goal through Abbas Mukhtar to take 4-3 lead which couldn’t last long as Nicholas Maria Ruiz converted a 30-yard penalty to square the things at 4-4.

Both the sides then launched a series of attacks at each other’s goals and finally, FG Polo team succeeded in thwarting a tremendous goal through Shah Shamyl Alam to take 5-4 lead which remained intact till the final whistle, thus FG Polo team emerged triumphant. Antoniono Menard and Adnan Jalil Azam supervised the match as field umpires.On Wednesday), PBG/Remounts will face AOS Polo Team challenge.