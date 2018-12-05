Misbah lifts SNGPL in QAT final

KARACHI: Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq struck a clinical unbeaten 72 to guide holders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to 238-6 in 90 overs in their first innings on the opening day of their five-day final of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) 2018-19 against Habib Bank Limited (HBL) here at UBL Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The 44-year old former Pakistan captain kept his cool and took his side to a respectable position after deciding to bat first on the pitch which had nothing special for the bowlers.

Imran faced 51 balls during his solid supporting role. Earlier, SNGPL had a fragile start when medium pacer Khurram Shehzad got rid of young opener Imran Butt who fell for ten.

It was a delivery that pitched on the right area, slightly came in and Butt failed to negotiate it, taking it on his pads with the umpire making no hesitation in giving him leg before. Khurram Shehzad (47) then joined Ali Waqas (38) and the two laboured hard to consolidate the base.

However it was international allrounder Faheem Ashraf who got rid of Waqas in the final over before lunch to keep the visitors under pressure.Waqas smashed six elegant fours in his 82-ball effort. Waqas-Khurram second wicket stand remained 41.

At lunch, SNGPL were 65-2 in 27 overs. SNGPL kept losing wickets at regular interval. Iftikhar, who made his Test debut against Engand in England last year, smashed one four from 41 balls.

At this stage Misbah joined Khurram and both played with great care before the later fell prey to Khurram Shehzad to leave SNGPL struggling at 118-4. Khurram’s solid 118-ball knock featured eight fours.

At tea SNGPL were 124-4. Test stumper Adnan Akmal (22) then opted to hunt for runs, hitting four fours from 25 balls before being held in the slips by Rameez Aziz off spinner Agha Salman to leave SNGPL at 152-5.

Khurram Shehzad (2-47) and Agha Salman (2-42) remained impressive with the ball. Rehman got 1-78 in his 35 overs. Faheem, who had been released by Pakistan team management for the final on the request of HBL, claimed 1-30.