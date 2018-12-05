Pakistan face Malaysia in crucial WC match today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan enjoy hundred percent winning record against Malaysia in the World Cup. The Malaysian team will be their next opponents in the hockey World Cup under way in the Indian City of Bhuvneshwar. The important match, to be played Wednesday, will arguably Pakistan’s most crucial pool match. Already beaten by Germany Pakistan need a victory against Malaysia to stay in the mega event.

Pakistan have won all the four matches played between the two countries in the World Cup so far. Pakistan beat Malaysia 7-2 in the last World Cup meeting held in 1998.It is after 20 years that both teams will be seen in action against each other in the World Cup. It will be a tall order for Pakistan and Malaysia to get some points from their last pool games against Holland and Germany respectively following their recent poor performances in world hockey mega events.

As per this World Cup’s format, only the winner of the pool gets direct qualification for the quarter final. Teams finishing second and third would play cross overs with the third and second of other groups.