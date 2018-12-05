Hafeez quits Test cricket Azhar leads Pak fightback

ABU DHABI: Azhar Ali struck a fighting half century to help Pakistan recover to 139-3 at close on the second day of the third and final Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

It marked a good recovery from 17-2 after Kiwi pace bowler Trent Boult ripped out openers Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammed Hafeez, who later announced his retirement from Test cricket. Azhar was unbeaten on 62 at the close having shared a dogged, unbroken fourth wicket partnership of 54 with Asad Shafiq who will resume on 26. Pakistan are still 135 runs adrift of New Zealand’s first innings total of 274 in which BJ Watling made a gutsy and vital 77 not out.

The three-match series is tied at 1-1 after New Zealand won the first Test in Abu Dhabi by four runs before Pakistan bounced back with an innings and 16-run win in the second in Dubai. Azhar remains key for Pakistan if they are to build any kind of first innings lead.

The 33-year-old dropped anchor and found the boundary just four times as he crawled through to his 32nd Test half century. His 62 not out was carved painstakingly from 169 deliveries as the Pakistan scoring rate struggled to rise above two per over. The equally-experienced Shafiq hit the same number of fours in his 26 which has so far occupied 85 balls.

The Pakistan top order was jolted by Boult’s double strike either side of lunch. Hafeez has been struggling for form for a while, having made just 66 runs in seven innings since scoring a hundred against Australia in Dubai in October, following his recall to the Test side after a two-year absence. It was no surprise when Boult had him caught low down at second slip by Tim Southee for a fourth-ball duck in his first over, right before the lunch interval.

Hafeez, 38, who made his debut against Bangladesh in 2003, announced at the close of play that this Test, his 55th, would be his last.

New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 229-7):

J. Raval lbw b Yasir 45

T. Latham lbw b Shaheen 4

K. Williamson c Shafiq b Hasan 89

R. Taylor b Yasir 0

H. Nicholls b Yasir 1

B. Watling not out 77

C. de Grandhomme c Shafiq b Asif 20

T. Southee c Azam b Asif 2

W. Somerville b Asif 12

A. Patel c Shafiq b Asif 6

T. Boult b Asif 1

Extras: (b11, lb6) 17

Total: (all out, 116.1 overs) 274

Bowling: Hasan 20-6-58-1, Shaheen 23-6-52-1, Yasir 41-11-75-3, Asif 30.1-4-65-5, Haris 2-0-7-0

Pakistan Ist innings:

Imam-ul-Haq c Southee b Boult 9

M Hafeez c Southee b Boult 0

Azhar Ali not out 62

Haris Sohail c Watling b Southee 34

Asad Shafiq not out 26

Extras: (b 1, lb 6, nb 1) 8

Total: (for three wkts; 61 overs) 139

Fall: 1-0 (Hafeez), 2-17 (Imam), 3-85 (Haris) Bowling: Southee 12-3-27-1, Boult 14-4-39-2, Grandhomme 9-2-17-0 (1nb), Patel 14-3-33-0, Somerville 12-3-16-0

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Ian Gould (ENG)

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND).