Britain can unilaterally end Brexit process, says top EU court lawyer

LUXEMBOURG: EU countries can unilaterally end the divorce process from the bloc, the legal advisor to its top court said Tuesday in a closely watched case launched by anti-Brexit politicians in Britain.

The case was referred to the European Court of Justice by a Scottish court and hinges on whether the British parliament could simply revoke the country’s “Article 50” EU withdrawal process.

“Advocate General Campos Sanchez-Bordona proposes that the European Court of Justice should declare that Article 50 authorises the unilateral revocation of the notification of the intention to withdraw from the Union,” a statement from the court said.

“That possibility continues to exist until the withdrawal agreement is formally concluded,” the court added.Judges at the ECJ usually, but not always, follow the legal opinions of the court’s advocate general.A British government spokesman said the advice would change nothing for Prime Minister Theresa May’s government.

“This is not a final judgment,” he said. “It does nothing, in any event, to change the clear position of the government that Article 50 is not going to be revoked.”“It is an opinion offered by the advocate general, at this stage, no more than that,” he added.

To be valid, any British revocation must be “decided in accordance with the constitutional rules” of the member state and be the subject of a “formal communication” to European Union leaders, the court said.

May’s government argues it has no intention of halting Brexit anyway and that the case has been brought as a political tactic by pro-European opponents.May is trying to sell an agreement on a “smooth and orderly” Brexit to a hostile House of Commons, arguing that their choice is to back a deal or face the economic calamity of crashing out of Europe without a plan.

But pro-Europeans hope that if the European court confirms that Britain has the right to stop the countdown then a third option would emerge: stopping Brexit altogether and remaining in the EU.