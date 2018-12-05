close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
December 5, 2018

Afghan security losses may not be sustainable: US general

AFP
December 5, 2018

WASHINGTON: The death toll among Afghanistan’s security forces will no longer be sustainable unless urgent measures are taken to address recruiting and training issues, a top US general said Tuesday. Since the start of 2015, when Afghan police and army units succeeded NATO as bearing responsibility for Afghanistan’s security, tens of thousands of local forces have been killed, mainly in Taliban attacks. Lieutenant General Kenneth McKenzie, who has been nominated to lead the US military’s Central Command that oversees wars in the Middle East and Afghanistan, said the death rate may not be sustainable. McKenzie said he would work urgently with General Austin Miller, the head of the NATO mission and US Forces Afghanistan, to tackle problems of recruitment, training and how the Afghans “present forces for actual execution” of missions. “They are fighting hard, but their losses are not going to be sustainable unless we correct this problem,” McKenzie told the Senate Armed Services Committee at his nomination hearing. “It has General Miller’s direct attention and, if confirmed, it would be something that I would like to work with him on as a matter of great importance.” Afghan President Ashraf Ghani last month said 28,529 Afghan security forces had been killed since the start of 2015, a figure far higher than anything previously acknowledged.

