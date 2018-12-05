Palestinian killed during West Bank clash

NABLUS: A Palestinian was killed during a clash with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian official media and a medical source said. Mohammad Habali, 22, was shot after Israeli forces carried out an overnight raid in the city of Tulkarm in the northern West Bank, official Palestinian news agency Wafa said. A medical source in the area said Habali was hit in the head. The Israeli army confirmed it had used live fire to disperse protesters. “During the night there was an IDF (army) operational activity in Tulkarm during which a violent riot was instigated,” an army spokeswoman said.

Protesters hurled rocks at the soldiers, with forces “responding with riot dispersal means and later with live fire”, she said. Israel regularly carries out raids inside the West Bank that it says are necessary to detain violent criminals and potential attackers.