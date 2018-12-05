Probe into poll rigging put on back-burner: QWP

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao on Tuesday expressed concern over the flippant attitude of the 30-member parliamentary committee formed to probe allegations of rigging during the 2018 general election and said that its members could not even finalise the terms of reference (ToRs) to carry out its task.

In a statement, he said the government had indulged in non-issues in a bid to divert the attention of the people and the matter has been put on the back-burner.

“Even the role of the opposition parties is very discouraging as they have not played their role in raising this important issue,” he maintained.

Citing the report of the European Union’s election observers, Aftab Sherpao said that keeping in view its findings the government should have swung into action to address the complaints about rigging in the July 25 general election.

The QWP head urged the opposition parties to highlight the rigging issue at every forum, including the Parliament, to compel the government as well as the probe body to finalise its ToRs to accomplish the task.

He said the government was duty bound to redress the grievances of the opposition parties about rigging in the last general election.

Aftab Sherpao said the last general election was massively rigged and public mandate stolen.

“Now the government is dragging its feet over this issue as the rulers know they are going to be exposed,” he remarked.