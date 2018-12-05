tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Punjab government issued notification of transfer and posting of officers on Tuesday. Mehr Muhammad Hayat Lak, DG (Inspection) Directorate of Public Prosecution, has been transferred and posted as DG Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) against a vacant post and Shoaib Tariq Warraich, OSD, as DG Katchi Abadies Punjab.
The Punjab government issued notification of transfer and posting of officers on Tuesday. Mehr Muhammad Hayat Lak, DG (Inspection) Directorate of Public Prosecution, has been transferred and posted as DG Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) against a vacant post and Shoaib Tariq Warraich, OSD, as DG Katchi Abadies Punjab.