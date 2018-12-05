close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
December 5, 2018

Transfers

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

The Punjab government issued notification of transfer and posting of officers on Tuesday. Mehr Muhammad Hayat Lak, DG (Inspection) Directorate of Public Prosecution, has been transferred and posted as DG Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) against a vacant post and Shoaib Tariq Warraich, OSD, as DG Katchi Abadies Punjab.

