Wed Dec 05, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

MoU signed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan’s leading family entertainment setup has joined hands with SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan. The CEO of Cinepax, and the National Director of SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan, signed a memorandum of understanding.The MoU will help promote the work of SOS for abandoned children. Ms. Saba Faisal welcomed the collaboration and observed the relationship would help augment the social outreach and strengthen their donor base and supporters.

