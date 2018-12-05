MoU signed

LAHORE: Pakistan’s leading family entertainment setup has joined hands with SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan. The CEO of Cinepax, and the National Director of SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan, signed a memorandum of understanding.The MoU will help promote the work of SOS for abandoned children. Ms. Saba Faisal welcomed the collaboration and observed the relationship would help augment the social outreach and strengthen their donor base and supporters.