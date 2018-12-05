Call to follow Islam

LAHORE: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has said the solution to all the problems of mankind can be found in the life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and we must follow his teachings to get success in both of the worlds.

He was addressing an event on Seert-Un-Nabi (SAW) organised by PU Directorate of Students Affairs at New Campus Cricket Ground. Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter, Director Students Affairs Dr Asmat-ullah, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, renowned columnist Altaf Hassan Qureshi, faculty members, administrative members, employees and students were present.