close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

Call to follow Islam

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

LAHORE: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has said the solution to all the problems of mankind can be found in the life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and we must follow his teachings to get success in both of the worlds.

He was addressing an event on Seert-Un-Nabi (SAW) organised by PU Directorate of Students Affairs at New Campus Cricket Ground. Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter, Director Students Affairs Dr Asmat-ullah, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, renowned columnist Altaf Hassan Qureshi, faculty members, administrative members, employees and students were present.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore